Robert "Bob" McFadden Robert "Bob" McFadden, 84, of Leawood, passed away July 19, 2020. Robert was born in Dubuque, Iowa, July 13, 1936, to Henry and Agnes (Ronayne) McFadden. He attended Loras Academy in Dubuque, Iowa, after which, he served in the USMC from 1954-1957. After college, Robert started his career in finance with HFC. In 1965, Robert married Janet (Steinmetz) McFadden of Cresco, IA and they moved to Overland Park, KS. Robert retired from Commerce Bank in 2004 and then became very active in the Marine Corps League. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, his children: Tim (Courtney) McFadden and Shannon (Roger) Thimmesch; and 5 grandchildren For full obituary please visit: www.kccremation.com