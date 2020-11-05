Robert Michael "Mike" Munn
October 19, 2020
Shell Knob, Missouri - On October 19, 2020, Robert Michael "Mike" Munn, 66, passed away at his home in Shell Knob, Missouri. He lost a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
Mike is survived by his wife Becky Munn, his son Joseph Munn & wife Kayla & grandchildren, Anne Marie & Zella. Three sisters, Kathy Bovard, Julie Tiemann & Andy, Susan Munn, stepmother Shirley Munn & stepbrother Steve Carrico & many nieces & nephews. Memorial services for Mike will be held at Wyandotte County Lake Beach Shelter on November 7, 2020 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. www.pancan.org/