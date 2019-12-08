Kansas City Star Obituaries
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
(816) 453-7700
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Rosary
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:45 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
McGilley Antioch Chapel
3325 Northeast Vivion Road
Kansas City, MO 64119
Robert Michael "Bob" Shaw

Robert "Bob" Michael Shaw Robert "Bob" Michael Shaw, 63, Kansas City North, passed away unexpectedly November 28, 2019. Memorial services are 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 11th, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM and Rosary at 10:45 AM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel; inurnment will be in Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the or Midwest Transplant Network are appreciated. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019
