Robert "Bob" Michael Shaw Robert "Bob" Michael Shaw, 63, Kansas City North, passed away unexpectedly November 28, 2019. Memorial services are 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 11th, with a visitation beginning at 10:00 AM and Rosary at 10:45 AM, at the McGilley Antioch Chapel; inurnment will be in Leavenworth National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the or Midwest Transplant Network are appreciated. (Arr.'s: McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119; www.mcgilleyantiochchapel.com)
Published in Kansas City Star on Dec. 8, 2019