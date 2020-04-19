|
Dr. Robert "Bob"Miller Barbe Dr. Robert "Bob" Miller Barbe of Overland Park passed away at the University of Kansas Medical Center on Tuesday, April 14th at the age of 77. Bob was born to Robert "Bob" and Elizabeth "Betty" Barbe on March 4, 1943 in Kansas City. He grew up in Kansas City North working weekends at his father's greenhouse, Barbe Florist, and spending summers on his grand--parent's farm in Cottonwood Falls. Bob earned the rank of Eagle Scout and was in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. After graduating from North Kansas City High School, Bob attended Baker University and then the University of Kansas where he was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity. Bob went on to earn a dental degree from the University of Missouri, Kansas City and then served two years in the Navy, attached to the Marine Corp, in Quantico, Virginia. After completing his residency at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, he returned to Kansas City to practice Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Throughout his career he served on boards of Research Medical Center and Baptist Hospital. Those who knew him would agree that Bob never met a stranger. He loved his family, friends, dogs and Kansas City. Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and riding horses. For years he was a member of Saddle and Sirloin, Indian Hills Country Club, Mission Valley Hunt Club, The Plaza Club and St. Andrews Episcopal Church. He served on the American Royal's Board of Governors and was on the planning committee for the first American Royal BBQ Contest. Also, he was a loyal fan of the Jayhawks, Chiefs and Royals. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia "Pat", his son, Jonathan, of Denver, Colorado, his daughter, Megan, of Santa Monica, California, his sister, Rebecca "Becky" (Mike) Alderson, his sister in-law, Nancy (David) Barbe, his nephews, Andy Alderson, Adam Alderson, Beau Barbe, Chase Barbe, Reed Barbe and his dog, Pippi. Proceeding him in death were his parents, his brother, William "Bill" Barbe and his aunts and uncles Arch (Lucille) Miller, Irene (Bub) Nordeen, Peggy (T.G.) Stephenson and Albert (June) Barbe. Bob chose to donate his body to the University of Kansas School of Medicine for teaching and research purposes. Details for his memorial service will be announced at a later date due to current social distancing restrictions related to COVID-19. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Heartland Therapeutic Riding, Inc. 19655 Antioch Rd, Bucyrus, KS 66013.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 19, 2020