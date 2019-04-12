Robert Mitchell Legg 2002-2019 Robbie leaped into this world on July 11, 2002 and left us all too soon when he passed away in the loving presence of family and friends on April 8, 2019. He attended Visitation School and is a member of the Rockhurst class of 2020 where he played hockey and tennis. He was dearly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. From the beginning, Robbie immediately began throwing smiles and stealing hearts with his boundless energy, enthusiasm and intelligence. He was bigger than life and lived it to the hilt. He loved sports, jokes, mischief, games, goofy videos, funny memes, movies, ice cream and anything cooked on the grill. But most of all, he loved his family and his friends and there was never anything more important, even homework due at midnight. He was preceded in death by his proud grandfather, Robert Charles Legg and is survived by his parents, Jennifer and John Legg, his sisters, Lindley, Rachel and Lauren, grandparents Shirley Legg, Mitch and Linda Patterson, Rick and Freida Jaynes along with great grandparents, Helen Cox and Ruth Tovella. His strong spirit will live on in the lives of many others through his organ and tissue donations. We are grateful to God for 16 wonderful years with this beautiful boy. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM Saturday, April 13, at Visitation Church, 5141 Main Street. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Rockhurst High School or Operation Breakthrough are suggested. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.MuehlebachChapel.com.



Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary