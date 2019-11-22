Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langsford Funeral Home
115 SW 3rd Street
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
(816) 524-3700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bliss Plaza Event Venue
1303 W. Main St.
Greenwood, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Montes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Montes


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Montes Obituary
Robert Montes Surrounded by his loving family, Robert Montes (Bob), 72 of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 peacefully at home. Bob was born August 19, 1947 in Kansas City, KS, son of John and Antoinette (Costello) Montes. He had worked at International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local #27. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon Montes and three sisters. Survivors include his children, Kelley Fuimaono (Mike Moananu) and Anthony Montes; 2 grandchildren whom he loved very much, Brianna Moananu and Jaron Moananu, four brothers and 2 sisters. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Bliss Plaza Event Venue 1303 W. Main St. Greenwood, MO 64034. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missouri Palliative & Hospice Care (www.missourihc.com), COPDFoundation.org & ALSA-midwest.org. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -