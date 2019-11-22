|
|
Robert Montes Surrounded by his loving family, Robert Montes (Bob), 72 of Lee's Summit, MO, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 peacefully at home. Bob was born August 19, 1947 in Kansas City, KS, son of John and Antoinette (Costello) Montes. He had worked at International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Local #27. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Sharon Montes and three sisters. Survivors include his children, Kelley Fuimaono (Mike Moananu) and Anthony Montes; 2 grandchildren whom he loved very much, Brianna Moananu and Jaron Moananu, four brothers and 2 sisters. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 23 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm at Bliss Plaza Event Venue 1303 W. Main St. Greenwood, MO 64034. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missouri Palliative & Hospice Care (www.missourihc.com), COPDFoundation.org & ALSA-midwest.org. Arrangements by Langsford Funeral Home, Lee's Summit, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 22, 2019