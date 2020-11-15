Robert Moody
July 22, 1934 - October 28, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Robert E. Moody, 86, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away October 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO with full military honors.
Robert is survived by his brother Mike Moody; sister Nancy Kimble along with numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Disabled American Veterans
(DAV
) chapter.