1/
Robert Moody
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Moody
July 22, 1934 - October 28, 2020
Lee's Summit, Missouri - Robert E. Moody, 86, of Lee's Summit, MO passed away October 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO with full military honors.
Robert is survived by his brother Mike Moody; sister Nancy Kimble along with numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McGilley & Sheil Funeral Home & Cremation Services
11924 East 47th Street
Kansas City, MO 64133
8163536555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved