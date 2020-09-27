Robert Nelson Spencer DeYongSeptember 20, 2020Kansas City, Missouri - Robert N. S. De Yong, 82, son of Lt. Colonel Louis W. De Yong and Kathleen Spencer De Yong, passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital on September 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Amy E. DeYong. Bob was born in Kansas City, Missouri and was a life-long Kansas City resident. Bob went to Pembroke Country Day School and graduated with the great athletes of the class of 1956, though more of sports-writer himself. He graduated with a degree in Education from the University of Kansas in 1960. Bob had a curmudgeonly wit, a wicked memory and he loved literature and history, always quick with a quote or a phrase from the past. Bob devoted his life to the education of children with special needs, mostly in the Kansas City public schools. During his tenure of over 40 years; he provided special education services to many students. His first classroom assignment in KCPS was at Humbolt Alternative School. He later taught at Nowlin Middle, Cook Elementary, and Border Star. Bob's lifetime soulmate was his sister Amy, with whom he lived for most of his life and for whom he cared during Amy's bout with cancer ending in 2015. Their careers as teachers overlapped frequently. Bob's focus was the education of emotionally disturbed, socially maladjusted and behavior disordered children, with whom Amy believed Bob had much in common. Near the end of their teaching careers, Amy followed Bob into the wilds of the Kansas City School District, teaching severe learning-disabled children at the Kansas City Middle School of the Arts, after which the two of them enjoyed a well-earned retirement. The revered founding sister of Avila school of education once told Amy and Bob that she thought of them as missionaries. While not sure it described Bob, he heartily concurred it described Amy. They spent 80 summers together at their family cottage "Ebbtide" in Epworth Heights, Ludington, MI. Having grown up in a home where their grandfather, The Rt. Rev. Robert Nelson Spencer frequently quoted John Donne, Dean of St. Paul's Cathedral, London, "into a grave no life can ever go" Bob will be cremated with no memorial service. Anyone wishing to make a token gift of appreciation in honor of Bob might consider contributing to Avila University School of Education in honor of Ms. Beverly C. Allen, Bob and Amy's mutual boss and a great advocate for children. [In his last pain-filled weeks, hovering in the shadow of death, Bob said "I've lived a good life". That was true. He did. What more could anyone ask for?