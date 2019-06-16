Rev. Robert Noel Deming With faith and hope in the Resurrection, Fr. Robert Noel Deming was called by God to Eternal Life on June 11, 2019. The funeral Liturgy of Christian Burial was held. Fr. Deming served as a Priest of the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. Fr. Deming was the second born, August 21, 1932, in Kansas City, MO to John A., Sr. and Helen Hand Deming. Fr. Deming attended Assumption Catholic Elementary School, De La Salle Academy and was a founding student at Donnelly College. He then entered St. John Seminary and then on to Kenrick Seminary in St. Louis in 1952. In the chapel of Kenrick Seminary he was ordained to Minor orders and the Major Orders of Subdeaconate and Deaconate towards Priesthood. Fr. Deming was ordained to the Priesthood by Bishop John P. Cody in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Kansas City on March 22, 1958. His first Solemn Mass was offered at his home parish, Church of the Assumption. Fr. Deming served at Holy Trinity Parish, Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and also appointed Assistant Director of the Diocesan Council of Catholic Youth and Assistant Diocesan Master of Ceremonies to the Bishop. In 1967 he was assigned as Rector of Old St. Patrick Church then in 1971 Rector of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and Pastor of the Cathedral Parish and was instrumental in developing the Cathedral Square Towers. He then was appointed Pastor of St. Matthew Apostle Parish, St. Gabriel Parish, Our Lady of Good Counsel Parish and his last assignment as Pastor of St. Ann Parish in Excelsior Springs before his retirement in 2002 when he took the status as retired in the 45th year of Priesthood.



Published in Kansas City Star on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary