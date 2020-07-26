Robert O'Connor Robert E. O'Connor (76) passed away on July 21, 2020. Bob was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on September 20, 1943 to George and Helen O'Connor. He graduated from St. Louis Univer sity High School and then went on to St. Louis University, where he received a degree in Business. After receiving his degree, Bob served in the Navy, reaching the rank Lieutenant jg. Bob started his career as a sales representative for Honeywell, at that time one of the top 3 computer firms. In the early 1970's he moved to Kansas City to join United Computing Systems, then a leader in the new field of time-sharing computing. He spent a decade at United Computing in various positions including VP of Human Resources. In 1983 he launched a new management consulting firm, which he ran for the next decade. He later joined the start-up telecom division of Black and Veatch. Bob married his wife Donna (Becker) after a whirlwind courtship on August 26, 1967. Together they created a beautiful family of five children and 16 grandchildren with many wonderful memories of Colorado family vacations, holiday celebrations and lots of laughter. Their home was always full of love and chaos with their children, grandchildren, children's friends, and a variety of pets. Bob was an avid soccer player throughout his life, playing for both for his high school and club team. One of his favorite memories to share was his club team's national championship title where they went 33-0-1. After his playing career ended, Bob went on to share his passion with hundreds of children as he coached his children's and grandchildren's youth soccer teams. Bob adored his grandchildren and spent hours attending their events and cheering them on. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, George O'Connor. He is survived by his wife Donna of 52+ years; children Lauren (Darin) Heyen, Beth McMahill, Kate O'Connor, Mike (Erin) O'Connor and Matt (Jen) Gray-O'Connor; grandchildren Kalyn, Madeline, Megan, Danielle, Tommy, Jake, Sean, Sophie, Max, Pete, Grady, Helen, Owen, Fiona, Colin and Avi; sisters Ann (Barry) Stevens, Jackie (Bob) Wall and Mary (Kurt) Sinn; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. A celebration of his life with family and friends will be held at a later date in true Bob style with lots of stories and a little bit of blarney. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Ann Church Endowment Fund, 7231 Mission Rd. Prairie Village, KS or to St. Louis University High School, 4970 Oakland Avenue, St. Louis, MO. Assistance by Funeral Advocates, LLC