Robert O'Conor
February 11, 1957 - October 13, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Robert "Robbie" Byrnes O'Conor, 63, passed away Tuesday, October 13th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Baltimore, MD. Robbie was born on February 11th, 1957. He grew up in Baltimore, MD but spent most of his life in Kansas City. He was known for his hard work, selflessness, and choosing to see the good in others. Some of Robbie's favorite things included basketball, mystery novels, beach vacations, Disney World, Christmas, and a correctly-poured Guinness.
He is survived by his wife Raylene O'Conor, son Michael O'Conor, daughter Kelley O'Conor Morgan, son-in-law Wiley Morgan, grandson Conor Morgan, father James O'Conor Sr., siblings Kristen Reynolds, Mary O'Conor, Sean O'Conor, Lauren Berger, Thomas O'Conor, and Terence O'Conor, and numerous other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his mother Katherine "Bette" O'Conor and brother James O'Conor Jr.
A private memorial service took place in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, October 17, 2020. A larger event is being planned for spring 2021.
See the full obituary and webpage dedicated to Robbie at https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-oconor/