1/1
Robert O'Conor
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert O'Conor
February 11, 1957 - October 13, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Robert "Robbie" Byrnes O'Conor, 63, passed away Tuesday, October 13th, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in Baltimore, MD. Robbie was born on February 11th, 1957. He grew up in Baltimore, MD but spent most of his life in Kansas City. He was known for his hard work, selflessness, and choosing to see the good in others. Some of Robbie's favorite things included basketball, mystery novels, beach vacations, Disney World, Christmas, and a correctly-poured Guinness.
He is survived by his wife Raylene O'Conor, son Michael O'Conor, daughter Kelley O'Conor Morgan, son-in-law Wiley Morgan, grandson Conor Morgan, father James O'Conor Sr., siblings Kristen Reynolds, Mary O'Conor, Sean O'Conor, Lauren Berger, Thomas O'Conor, and Terence O'Conor, and numerous other family members and friends. He is predeceased by his mother Katherine "Bette" O'Conor and brother James O'Conor Jr.
A private memorial service took place in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, October 17, 2020. A larger event is being planned for spring 2021.
See the full obituary and webpage dedicated to Robbie at https://everloved.com/life-of/robert-oconor/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mitchell Wiedefeld Funeral
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved