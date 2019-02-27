Home

Robert O. Dutton Robert O. Dutton, 86, of Kansas City, KS passed away February 23, 2019. Visitation will be held Sat. March 2, 2019 at 10:30am at Highland Park Funeral Home (KCK) with services following at 11:30am. Burial will immediately follow in Highland Park Cemetery. Robert was a Corporal in the U.S. Army and served in the Korean War. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #199 for many years. Preceding him in death are wife, Doris Dutton; father, Orlie Dutton; & step-father, John Freeman. Survivors include mother, Helen Freeman; daughter ,Viki Williamson (Doug); son, Dale Dutton; grandsons, Kevin and Bradley Price; one great-grandchild; sister-in-law Marjorie Thomas and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's name can be made payable to American Legion Post #199, P.O. Box 12314, Kansas City, KS 66112."
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 27, 2019
