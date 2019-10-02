|
Robert P. "Bob" Rhodes Robert P. "Bob" Rhodes, 54, of Basehor, KS passed away September 24, 2019, at Providence Medical Center. Visitation will be held on October 4th, 2019, at Stony Point Christian Church in Kansas City, KS beginning at 9:30 a.m with a Celebration of Life service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance. Bob was born on March 21, 1965, in KC MO. He was preceded in death by Jesse Murray "Dusty" Rhodes (father) and Hazel Lorine Kempster (grandmother). Bob is survived by his wife, Jill Rhodes and children Allyson (Adam) Jones, Nicholas Rhodes, Karley Rhodes, and Eamonn MacLachlan, his Mother Patricia (Bill) Porter, and many other loving family members. Condolences may be expressed at www.porterfuneralhom.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 2, 2019