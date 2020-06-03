Robert R. DeSchepper
Robert R. DeSchepper Robert R. DeSchepper, 77, of Independence, MO passed away May 30, 2020. Rosary at 5:30pm, followed by visitation until 8pm, Thurs., June 4 at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church. Mass of Christain Burial 10am, Friday, June 5 at the church. Burial in Mt. Olivet. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Nativity of Mary School or St. Jude's. Full obituary and restriction guidelines at www.mcgilleysheil.com. Arr: McGilley Sheil, 11924 E. 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64133.


Published in Kansas City Star on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
05:30 - 08:00 PM
Nativity of Mary Catholic Church
JUN
4
Rosary
05:30 PM
Nativity of Mary Catholic Church
JUN
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Nativity of Mary Catholic Church
