1/
Robert Rauch
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Rauch
May 27, 1964 - November 7, 2020
Leavenworth, Kansas - Robert James Rauch died of respiratory failure on Nov. 7, 2020 at Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kan. He was 56. Rauch, who worked as a loan officer and mortgage broker before succumbing to his illness, was a native of Kansas City. He graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and attended Johnson County Community College before serving in the United States Air Force. Rauch was an avid reader and traveler and loved the American Southwest. He resided in Las Vegas for nearly a decade. His love of history and nature guided his travels and he never missed a chance to visit a museum or talk to a military veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. James and Jo Ellen (Weber) Rauch, and his brother, Wolfgang Rauch. He is survived by his sister, Laura (Rauch) Morisoli, her husband Michael, and niece Talia of Napa, Calif. He is also survived by a loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins who reside throughout the United States and abroad. Rauch will be interned at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Shawnee, Kan. Catholic services will be performed gravesite at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2020.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved