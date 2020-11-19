Robert Rauch

May 27, 1964 - November 7, 2020

Leavenworth, Kansas - Robert James Rauch died of respiratory failure on Nov. 7, 2020 at Saint John Hospital in Leavenworth, Kan. He was 56. Rauch, who worked as a loan officer and mortgage broker before succumbing to his illness, was a native of Kansas City. He graduated from Shawnee Mission Northwest High School and attended Johnson County Community College before serving in the United States Air Force. Rauch was an avid reader and traveler and loved the American Southwest. He resided in Las Vegas for nearly a decade. His love of history and nature guided his travels and he never missed a chance to visit a museum or talk to a military veteran. He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. James and Jo Ellen (Weber) Rauch, and his brother, Wolfgang Rauch. He is survived by his sister, Laura (Rauch) Morisoli, her husband Michael, and niece Talia of Napa, Calif. He is also survived by a loving extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins who reside throughout the United States and abroad. Rauch will be interned at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Shawnee, Kan. Catholic services will be performed gravesite at 10 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store