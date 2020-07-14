Robert Richard Tyson Robert Richard Tyson, age 88, of Independence, MO. died at his home on July 11, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the Suburban Chapel with burial to follow at Lee's Summit Historical Cemetery. Bob was born and raised in Lee's Summit, MO, the son of Grady and Lizzie Tyson. He graduated from Lee's Summit High School in 1949. He worked in Lee's Summit for the next year and then attended Southwest Baptist College where he received an Associate Degree. To complete his college he attended Missouri Valley College and received a Bachelor's Degree in 1954. He was on the basketball team at both of these colleges. After graduating from Missouri Valley College he was drafted into the US Army and served in the Korean War. Upon returning from his tour of duty in the US Army he taught high school at Stet, MO, Milan, MO and finally 29 years of junior high school in the Independence School District where he had the distinction of teaching 29 years with perfect attendance. Bob taught a total of 33 years in MO and retired in 1989. During his first years of teaching he attended the University of Missouri in the summer months and earned his Masters Degree in Education in 1960. He coached basketball and football during a portion of his career. He married Judith (Judy) Ann Still on December 29, 1959 at the Church of the Brethren in rural Hardin, MO. They enjoyed 60 years of marriage. He lived in Independence from 1960 through his death in 2020. Bob enjoyed sports, especially Mizzou Tigers, KC Royals, KC Chiefs and auto racing. He was very fond of the cat and dog family that was very much part of his life. He was a member of the Missouri Retired Teachers Association, Truman Institute, Mizzou Alumni Association, Kansas City Tiger Club and the Columns Society of the Tiger Scholarship Fund. Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Ralph (Mary) Tyson, and niece Margaret Klein. He is survived by his wife, Judy, of the home, a son, David Allen Tyson of Independence, grandson, Charles David Tyson, of Independence, and a nephew, John Tyson of Wheat Ridge, Colorado. He also leaves a brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Independence School District Scholarship Foundation, Community Service League of Independence, The Salvation Army of Independence or Wayside Waifs. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com
