|
|
Robert Ronald Ruf Robert Ronald Ruf, 73, passed away on November 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at 10:00am, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 on Friday, November 29 at Mt. Moriah, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO. Graveside Service will follow. The youngest of five children, "Bob" was born on December 15, 1945, to Dave and Rose Ruf. At age 5, Bob took to the stage as "Cowboy Bobby" in the family band, The Westport Kids. The band performed locally and toured across the country, including appearances with Ed Sullivan and the Today Show. Bob attended Westport High School and enjoyed playing Varsity Football. He met Sandra, his wife of 50 years, at the University of Missouri Kansas City where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Bob served in the United States Army from 1968 1970. Soon after returning to Kansas City, he began a 31-year career with the US Army Corps of Engineers. As Chief of the Environmental Resources Branch, Bob enjoyed the environmental work. Bob will be remembered for the love and devotion he had for his family. He was a caring son, devoted husband, and proud father to his two daughters who were the light of his life. He was pleased to see them each marry good men and expand his family further with four grandchildren, two sets of twins. A lifelong Kansas City resident, he was an avid supporter of the Chiefs, Royals, and KU basketball. Bob was passionate about politics, nature, and music. His memory will be carried on by his wife, Sandra; daughter Jennifer, son-in-law, Dave Aten and grandchildren Lance and Kira; daughter Jill, son-in-law, Matt Little Bear and grandchildren Lauren and Aubrey; siblings Christine (Kent) Crippin; Dave Ruf; Carole Gurley; Margie (Mic) Morris; brother-in-law Don (Karen) Cable; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . For more information and to leave condolences, visit www.mtmoriah.net.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019