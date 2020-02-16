|
Robert Russell Myers Robert Russell Myers passed away January 29th, 2020, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 96. He was born April 28th, 1923, to Noah Russell and Dessie Henderson Myers in Afton, Iowa. He is preceded in death by his older sister, Helen, his grandson, Brandon, and his wife of 71 years, Betty. Robert and Betty are survived by their six children, nine grandchildren, and ten greatgrandchildren. A devout man of Christian faith, he went gladly to be with God. His funeral service will be held Sunday, February 23rd, 2p.m., at Johnson County Funeral Chapel, 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS, 66210. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Robert's favorite charities: , the National WWII Museum, and St. Jude. For additional details about his remarkable life, see www.johnsoncountychapel.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 16, 2020