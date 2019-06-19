Kansas City Star Obituaries
Robert S. Schroeder Robert S. Schroeder died on June 12. Bob was born in 1943 in Chicago, the only child of Robert H. and Anna D. Schroeder. He graduated from Freeport (IL) High School, Iowa State University and Indiana University with chemistry major. Dr. Schroeder was active in numerous professional, Lutheran, and local volunteer organizations. Bob is survived by his wife Patricia (Gettys), son Robert (Felicity), Son Karl (Katherine), and grandchildren Mason and Georgia. His sense of humor never wavered. A memorial service will be held at 11 am at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Ave Overland Park, Visitation will be at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Metro Lutheran Ministry, the ELCA World Hunger Campaign or Lutheran Disaster Response will be appreciated.
Published in Kansas City Star on June 19, 2019
