1/1
Robert "Keith" Smith
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Keith" Smith Robert "Keith" Smith, 66, Trimble, MO, passed away August 17, 2020. Keith was born November 18, 1953. He served in the US Army and worked at the Kansas City airlines. Survived by his mother, Irene Smith of Cameron, MO; daughters, Tonya Darst (Chris) of Platte City, MO, and Amy Bainbridge (Aaron) of Kansas City, MO. Visitation 12-1 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, MO, funeral service at 1:00 pm. Burial in Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home - Macon
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home - Macon
301 N. Rubey
Macon, MO 63552
(660) 385-5721
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
August 19, 2020
I’m truly sorry for your loss. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RIP Keith
Nancy Allen- Lachance
Friend
August 19, 2020
To cousin from cousin: a true gentleman that I know so may you rest in peace with love...
Danny Smith
Family
August 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss RIP Kieth Thank You For Your Service
Joann Boettger
Family
August 19, 2020
Connie, sorry for your loss.
Linda Smith
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved