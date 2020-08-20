Robert "Keith" Smith Robert "Keith" Smith, 66, Trimble, MO, passed away August 17, 2020. Keith was born November 18, 1953. He served in the US Army and worked at the Kansas City airlines. Survived by his mother, Irene Smith of Cameron, MO; daughters, Tonya Darst (Chris) of Platte City, MO, and Amy Bainbridge (Aaron) of Kansas City, MO. Visitation 12-1 pm, Friday, August 21, 2020 at Hutton & McElwain Funeral Home in Macon, MO, funeral service at 1:00 pm. Burial in Missouri State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville, MO.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 20, 2020.