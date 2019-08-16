Kansas City Star Obituaries
Robert T. "Bob" Beachner

Robert T. "Bob" Beachner Obituary
Robert T. "Bob" Beachner Robert T. "Bob" Beachner, 84, longtime farmer, stockman, and retired partner of Beachner Construction, passed away at 6:13 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home in Erie, Kansas. Among his survivors is his wife, Emma, of the home. The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery in St. Paul. The rosary will be at 7:00 p.m., Friday at St. Francis Catholic Church. The family will receive friends after the rosary. Friends may call at the church after 12 noon on Friday. Memorial donations are suggested to either St. Ambrose Catholic Church, or to Horizon Hospice. These may be left at or mailed to the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 16, 2019
