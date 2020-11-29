Robert T. Jeffries
January 1, 1938 - November 22, 2020
Leawood, Kansas - Robert T. Jeffries 82, of Leawood, KS passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. He was born January 1, 1938 to Richard and Roberta (Berry) Jeffries in Kansas City, MO.
After attending the University of Missouri and graduating from General Motors Institute, he began a successful 28-year career with General Motors from which he retired. One of his favorite past times was attending the sporting events of his grandchildren. He was also an avid estate sale attendee, often searching out treasures for family and friends. Reading, motorcycles, music, and political activism were some of his other hobbies. He was also a collector of art.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Frances Jeffries of the home, as well as his four children, Peter and Christina Jeffries and their three children Aubrey, Michael, and John; Bob and Elizabeth (Jeffries) Shewchuck, and their two daughters Sofie (husband Amit Arunkumar and son Otto) and Charlotte; Carolyn Jeffries; Robert and Georgia Jeffries and their three children, Brynn, Brooke, and Derek. He is also survived by his two siblings, Ricardo and Judy (Jeffries) Garcia of KCMO, and David and Jan Jeffries of Tucson, AZ.
To say Dad was a unique individual would be a huge understatement to those who knew him. His loss will leave a great void in our lives, but we will always remember his gentle understanding nature and words of wisdom, especially to his grandchildren, and his quick wit. We love you Dad.
Private funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 1 at 11:00 am, at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Road, KCMO. Services will be livestreamed with details at www.mcgilleystatelinechapel.com
. Burial immediately following at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society
and/or The Wounded Warrior Project
.