|
|
Robert T. Littlejohn, MD February 13, 1935- September 25, 2019 Robert Thomas Littlejohn, MD, passed away in Lee's Summit, MO on September 25 at the age of 84. Robert was born on February 13, 1935 near Higginsville, MO to Robert P. and Edna J. Littlejohn. He grew up on the family farm, and despite contracting polio at the age of 19, which left him paralyzed in his right leg, went on to receive a bachelor's degree and a medical degree from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He married Marilyn Scott in 1961, and after completing his residency training in orthopedic surgery, entered private practice while settling in Prairie Village, KS. He enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in medicine, but never forgot his agricultural roots, spending most of his off days at the family farm. His strong work ethic and determination to accomplish goals were inspirational to family and friends. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Holly Davis. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marilyn, son and daughter-in-law, Robert S. and Melissa Littlejohn, of Norman, OK, daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Matthew Mayo, of Leawood, KS, son-in-law, John Davis, of Olathe, KS, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. Visitation will be at McGilley State Line Chapel, 12301 State Line Rd., Kansas City, MO on Monday, September 30th from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at the Oak Grove Community Church, 129 NE 1150 Road, Higginsville,MO on Tuesday, October 1st at 11 a.m.. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the John Knox Hospice Foundation Lee's Summit, Oak Grove Community Church, or the University of Missouri Cook Family Orthopaedic Research Fund at MU School of Medicine Advancement, One Hospital Dr., DC 205.00, Columbia, MO 65212.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 28, 2019