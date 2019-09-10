|
Robert T. Price Robert T. Price (Bob/Tad) was born in Sidney Ohio, the first child of Rex and Mary Price. He was an active member of the Y.M.C.A. and Lion's Club associations in his community. Bob was a graduate of the University of Missouri and University of Missouri Law School. He worked for West Publishing Company for 29 years as a sales professional. Bob is a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force where he served under President Kennedy in 1961. He is survived by his wife Evelyn, two children John and Nicole and stepson Wade, two sisters Pamela and Maryann, three granddaughters Emma, Alyssa and Melody and two step-grandchildren Evelyn and Griffin.
Published in Kansas City Star on Sept. 10, 2019