Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dengel & Son Mortuary - Ottawa
235 S. Hickory St.
Ottawa, KS 66067
785-242-2323
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert V. Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert V. Harris Obituary
Robert V. Harris Robert V. Harris, 67, of Rantoul, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Olathe Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Interment Elliot Grove Cemetery, Brunswick, Missouri, 3:00 P.M., Thursday, April 18, 2019, Brunswick, Missouri. Robert was born September 2, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of William and Vivian (Schaeffer) Harris. He was a resident of Rantoul, Kansas for nearly 20 years moving there from Lenexa, Kansas where he had lived many years. Robert graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School, Overland Park, Kansas with the class of 1969. Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Saffer and husband Pat of Oskaloosa and Sheryl Hoefler and husband Bill of Mission; son, Jesse Harris and wife Robin of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; sister, Mildred New of Overland Park; brother, Garry Harris and wife Donna of Gardner; several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death byhis parents, William C. and Vivian S. Harris and brothers, Dwaine "Bud" Harris, John Harris and Roger Harris. He was a lifelong commercial and residential painter, retiring in 2015. Robert was an avid fisherman and loved barbeque and holiday gatherings with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friend, Wally. The family request no flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to Franklin County Cancer Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Robert's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now