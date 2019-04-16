Robert V. Harris Robert V. Harris, 67, of Rantoul, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at Olathe Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, Ottawa. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Interment Elliot Grove Cemetery, Brunswick, Missouri, 3:00 P.M., Thursday, April 18, 2019, Brunswick, Missouri. Robert was born September 2, 1951, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of William and Vivian (Schaeffer) Harris. He was a resident of Rantoul, Kansas for nearly 20 years moving there from Lenexa, Kansas where he had lived many years. Robert graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School, Overland Park, Kansas with the class of 1969. Survivors include two daughters, Jennifer Saffer and husband Pat of Oskaloosa and Sheryl Hoefler and husband Bill of Mission; son, Jesse Harris and wife Robin of Excelsior Springs, Missouri; sister, Mildred New of Overland Park; brother, Garry Harris and wife Donna of Gardner; several grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Robert was preceded in death byhis parents, William C. and Vivian S. Harris and brothers, Dwaine "Bud" Harris, John Harris and Roger Harris. He was a lifelong commercial and residential painter, retiring in 2015. Robert was an avid fisherman and loved barbeque and holiday gatherings with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friend, Wally. The family request no flowers. Memorial contributions can be made to Franklin County Cancer Foundation c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Robert's Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary