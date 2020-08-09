1/
Robert V. Johnson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert V. Johnson Jr. Robert "Bob" Johnson, 85 of Butler, MO formerly of Kansas City, MO died Aug. 2, 2020. Visitation 10 to 11 am Wed. Aug 12, 2020 followed by Celebration of Life 11 am, Wed. Aug 12, Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, MO. Graveside 3 pm, Wed Mt Moriah Cemetery, KCMO with military honors. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com. Survivors sons Robert V "Bob" Johnson III, Lee's Summit, MO; Andy Johnson (Wendy) Lone Jack, MO; daughters Angela Schlotman, Butler and Kristin Jones, Lee's Summit, MO; sisters Judy Rockwell (ED), Kingsville, MO.Karen Arbuckle (Steve) Peculiar, MO; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Preceded by wife Gerry Johnson in 2011. A member of Plumbers Local 8 for over 50 years.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel Inc - Butler
1301 N. Orange St.
Butler, MO 64730
660-679-6555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved