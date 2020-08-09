Robert V. Johnson Jr. Robert "Bob" Johnson, 85 of Butler, MO formerly of Kansas City, MO died Aug. 2, 2020. Visitation 10 to 11 am Wed. Aug 12, 2020 followed by Celebration of Life 11 am, Wed. Aug 12, Schowengerdt Funeral Chapel (660-679-6555) Butler, MO. Graveside 3 pm, Wed Mt Moriah Cemetery, KCMO with military honors. Online condolences www.schowengerdtchapel.com
. Survivors sons Robert V "Bob" Johnson III, Lee's Summit, MO; Andy Johnson (Wendy) Lone Jack, MO; daughters Angela Schlotman, Butler and Kristin Jones, Lee's Summit, MO; sisters Judy Rockwell (ED), Kingsville, MO.Karen Arbuckle (Steve) Peculiar, MO; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Preceded by wife Gerry Johnson in 2011. A member of Plumbers Local 8 for over 50 years.