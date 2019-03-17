|
Robert "Bob" V. Ramirez Robert "Bob" Ramirez, 82, Greenwood, Mo passed away March 14, 2019 with loving family by his side. Bob was born in El Paso, TX on November 17, 1936 to parents Robert and Christine Ramirez. The family moved to Kansas City, Missouri when Bob was 5 years old. He graduated from Manual High School in 1954. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years, then attended Donnelly College. Bob was employed by Honeywell for 35 years, retiring in 1998. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Arthur, Sister Connie and niece Tina. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Darlene, sister Linda and a brother John as well as a large extended family who loved and will miss Uncle Bob very Much. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the , Parkinson's Research or Wayside Waifs. (Arr. Heartland 816-313-1677)
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2019