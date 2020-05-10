Robert W. "Bob" Evans
Robert W. "Bob" Evans Robert W. "Bob" Evans, 75, of K.C, KS passed away at home on April 28, 2020. Bob was born and raised in Chicago, graduated from Benedictine College, and later earned a MPA from KU. He was a proud Army veteran from the Vietnam era. His professional career spanned 45 years as a municipal administrator in several cities/counties including Bonner Springs, Kansas and the Unified Government of Wyandotte County. He was married 51 years to Jackie O'Neill. They had 2 daughters Patricia (Matt) Hilderbrand and Colleen (Ken) Morgan. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren Evan and Kaiya Hilderbrand, Emma and Jackson Morgan, as well as grand-dog Moose. He is also survived by his sister Kathy (Jim) Hundly and family of Port Orange, Florida. The family is planning a memorial at a later date and suggests memorial donations to the charity of your choice.


Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Alden-Harrington Funeral Home
214 Oak Street
Bonner Springs, KS 66012
913-422-4074
