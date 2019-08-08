Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Speaks Suburban Chapel
18020 E. 39th St. S
Independence, MO 64055
(816) 373-3600
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. "Bob" Schroeder


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. "Bob" Schroeder Obituary
Robert "Bob" W. Schroeder Robert W. Schroeder, 80, of Independence, MO passed away August 6, 2019. A visitation will be held from 6-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 12, at Messiah Lutheran Church. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery. Bob was born December 20, 1938 at a farm outside of Alma, MO to Erwin and Laura (Stockman) Schroeder. After high school, he served our country in the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Germany. In 1962, he met and married the woman of his dreams, Elaine Wolpers. After 30 years of service, Bob retired from Sears. He was an avid enthusiast of classic cars and motorcycles, and absolutely loved clocks and watches. He will be remembered by many for his quick wit and sense of humor. Bob will be dearly missed by his loving family and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christine Annette Schroeder; and brother, Warner Schroeder. Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elaine Schroeder; daughter, Karen Lynette Schroeder; son, James Robert Schroeder; and four siblings, Myrlin Weisner, Carol Hartwig, Neil Schroeder and Connie Starkebaum. Online condolences may be expressed at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel 816-373-3600)
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Speaks Suburban Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Speaks Suburban Chapel
Download Now