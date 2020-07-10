1/
Robert W. Welch
Robert W. Welch Robert W. Welch, was born July 24, 1939 to Robert A. Welch and Agnes (Wilkinson) Welch. He was the oldest of three children. Dad became an Eagle Scout before he graduated from Paseo High School. He was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and a member at the Ararat Shrine Temple. He was in the clown unit and loved going to the hospitals and making children smile. He was a member of PipeFitters Local 533 for over 60 years. He served on the Apprenticeship Committee, Executive Board and 17 years as Business Representative before he retired in 2005. He was preceded in death by his beloved daughter, Kimberly Elizabeth Welch and his parents, Robert A. and Agnes Welch. He leaves behind his wife Sherry Welch; two sons: Robert A. and his wife Trina Welch and Steven J. and his wife Angela Welch; daughter Debby Pearson; sister Kathy and her husband Larry Jones; brother Ricky and his wife Barbie Welch; sons by marriage Paul and his wife Janel Harris and David Searcy; grandchildren Miles and Chloe Pearson, Steven, Chris and Jessica Welch, Madison Harris and Michael Petersen; nephews Rob and Allen Jones, Aaron and Morgan Welch; niece Brittany Hanson; several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews he loved all dearly. Dad passed away July 7, 2020. He will be forever remembered for his generosity, kindness and love for his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Ararat Shrine Temple Transportation Fund, 5100 Ararat Dr., Kansas City, MO 64127, in memory of Robert W. Welch. Arr: Park Lawn 816-523-1234

Published in Kansas City Star on Jul. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Park Lawn Funeral Home
8251 Hillcrest Road
Kansas City, MO 64138
(816) 523-1234
