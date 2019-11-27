|
Robert Warren Tompkins Robert Warren "Bob" Tompkins, 91, of Lenexa, passed away at home on Sunday, November 24, 2019, surrounded by his sons. Bob was born on December 5, 1927 in Kansas City, KS, the son of Jesse Benton and Martha Belle (Lake) Tompkins. Bob was raised in Kansas City, moving to Salina, KS for a short period during his early life before returning to the Kansas City Area. Bob graduated from Wyandotte High School in 1945. He then joined the United States Marine Corp, serving from 1945 to 1948. He attended college before reenlisting in the military and serving in the United States Navy from 1950 to 1954. He was deployed overseas serving in Japan, China and Korea before returning to Washington, D.C. until his final discharge. While attending the First Baptist Church of Kansas City, KS, Bob met his future wife, Janet N. Worthington. They were united in marriage in 1952 and spent over 65 years together until Janet's passing in 2018. Bob attended Kansas State Teachers College, now Pittsburg State University, where he received a Bachelor's Degree in Education. He then attended Kansas University where he received a Masters Degree in Education. Bob was a life-long educator working for USD 500 for 37 years before retiring in 1992. He was a history teacher and guidance counselor at Central Junior, then served as a guidance counselor at his alma mater, Wyandotte High School. Bob later transferred to the Area Vocational Technical School where he was a counselor, and then served as Director of Admissions and Financial Aid until his retirement. Bob was active throughout his life in Boy Scouts, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout in 1943. Bob would go on to become the first Vigil Member of the Order of the Arrow, Tamegonit Lodge, in 1955. Bob was awarded the James E. West Fellow of Boy Scouts. Bob also was a long-time member of the KCK Downtown Kiwanis Club, serving as club President from 1988-1989, and was a Lieutenant Governor in 1996. He was awarded the George F. Hixson Fellow in 1997. During retirement, Bob was an avid golfer and worked several years as a course marshal at Sunflower Hills Golf Course. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Janet and infant son Bruce, and a sister, Beatrice Pearson. He is survived by his three sons, Mark and wife Dianne, David and wife Sarah, and Tim and wife LeAnna Tompkins, his three grandsons, Dr. Andrew, Alex and Aidan Tompkins, and his brother, Loren Dale Tompkins. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, November 29 at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, KS. Services will be Saturday, November 30 at 10 a.m. also at Porter Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Boy Scouts of America or Amedisys Hospice. Condolences may be expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Porter Funeral Home (913) 438-6444.
Published in Kansas City Star on Nov. 27, 2019