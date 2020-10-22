1/1
Robert Wayne "Bobby" Lewis
1963 - 2020
Robert Wayne "Bobby" Lewis
March 29, 1963 - October 16, 2020
Robert Wayne "Bobby" Lewis, 57, of Kansas City, MO passed on October 16, 2020. Visitation 5-8pm Oct. 23 at Park Lawn Funeral Home (8251 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64138), masks are required. Funeral 1pm Oct. 24 at Greenwood Cemetery (1251 SE Hook Lane, Lee's Summit, MO 64082), everyone is welcome for this graveside service which will be outdoors.


Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Park Lawn Funeral Home
OCT
24
Funeral
01:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
