1/1
Robert Wayne Strohm
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Wayne Strohm
December 10, 1957 - October 12, 2020
Independence, Missouri - Robert Wayne Strohm, 62, of Independence, MO died October 12, 2020 at TMC-Lakewood from COVID-19 complications
He was born to a military family in Heidelberg, Germany; the 3rd of 5 children. He spent his childhood in Germany, France, and in the United States before the family retired in the KC area. He was involved in NJROTC and graduated SM South High School in 1975. Robert graduated with honors from DeVry University with a Telecommunications Degree. He enjoyed connecting with people, which led him to an extensive sales career. He enjoyed golf, drawing, and classic cars; and was a member of KC Mustang Club. He was a loving father and will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his Father LTC (Ret) Hans W. Strohm, his Mother Lieselotte (Mueller) Strohm and Brother Christopher S. Strohm. He is survived by his Daughter, Rachel J. (Strohm) Fiori, Sister E. Linda (Strohm) Bosking, Brother Jonathan D. Strohm, Sister Monique (Strohm) Underwood.
Memorial Services are suspended until a later date due to COVID concerns.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kansas City Star on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens
11200 Metcalf Avenue
Overland Park, KS 66210
(913) 451-1860
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kansas City Star

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved