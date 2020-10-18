Robert Wayne StrohmDecember 10, 1957 - October 12, 2020Independence, Missouri - Robert Wayne Strohm, 62, of Independence, MO died October 12, 2020 at TMC-Lakewood from COVID-19 complicationsHe was born to a military family in Heidelberg, Germany; the 3rd of 5 children. He spent his childhood in Germany, France, and in the United States before the family retired in the KC area. He was involved in NJROTC and graduated SM South High School in 1975. Robert graduated with honors from DeVry University with a Telecommunications Degree. He enjoyed connecting with people, which led him to an extensive sales career. He enjoyed golf, drawing, and classic cars; and was a member of KC Mustang Club. He was a loving father and will be missed.He is preceded in death by his Father LTC (Ret) Hans W. Strohm, his Mother Lieselotte (Mueller) Strohm and Brother Christopher S. Strohm. He is survived by his Daughter, Rachel J. (Strohm) Fiori, Sister E. Linda (Strohm) Bosking, Brother Jonathan D. Strohm, Sister Monique (Strohm) Underwood.Memorial Services are suspended until a later date due to COVID concerns.