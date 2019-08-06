|
Robert William Robertson Robert Robertson, 92, of Kansas City, Kansas passed away on August 4, 2019. A visitation will be held from 5:00 7:00 P.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 A.M. Friday, August 9 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Robert was born the son of Joseph and Mabel Robertson on August 7, 1926 in Leominster, MA. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Robertson; and sister, Gert Chowning. He is survived by his daughter, Marilyn (Phil) Reynolds; and 3 grandchildren. Please visit Robert's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 6, 2019