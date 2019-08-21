Home

Roberta Bennett Roberta Jane Bennett (Rothenbach), born August 9, 1949 in San Francisco, CA to William and Mildred (Cooper) Rothenbach. She died August 17, 2019 after a long struggle with ALS. She loved being with her family and friends, sailing, camping, travelling, gardening, and was an excellent home cook. She is survived by her husband the Honorable John Bennett, her daughters Jennifer Black and Maureen Black, her stepson Jeff Bennett (wife Janae Bennett), her grandsons Evan Bennett, Landon Bennett and Parker Bennett, and her loving dog Zoe.
Published in Kansas City Star on Aug. 21, 2019
