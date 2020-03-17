|
Roberta Ellen Page Roberta Ellen Page passed from this life on March 10 at Centerpointe Care of Lakeview Village in Lenexa, KS. Born November 17, 1927 in Kansas City, MO to Florence and Oren Fullerton, Roberta lived her childhood years in the Argentine district of Kansas City, KS. She had two younger sisters, Doris Smith, who preceded her in death and Orene Hinkley of Fountain Hills, AZ who survives. She graduated in 1945 from Argentine HS and attended the (Presbyterian) College of Emporia (KS) for two years where she met her future husband Robert Cary Page. Roberta and Bob married December 4, 1948 at the Argentine Presbyterian Church and soon after bought their home in the Rosedale district of KCK where they lived until 2006 when they became residents of Lakeview Village. They had three children, Stephen Kingsley, (1950-2015) Jeffrey Kent (1952) and Karla Ellen (1953-1990). After the children had reached a certain age, Roberta went to work for the superintendent of schools in KC, KS as a secretary. She later enrolled at UMKC to earn a BA in Education and became a teacher. She spent her entire teaching career at Emerson Elementary in her hometown district of Argentine. Teaching mainly grades 5 and 6, she would eventually earn her Masters from K-State. She retired in 1989. Before and during retirement, Roberta and Bob spent much time at their Lake of the Ozarks cabin which provided the entire family with wonderful memories. They also traveled many years visiting family members and to reunions of Bob's US Navy crew from WWII. Roberta was an active member of Southridge Presbyterian Church in Roeland Park. Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Robert; her son Jeff, Overland Park; granddaughter Page Bradley, Ft Lauderdale, FL; daughter-in-law Marilyn Page, grandsons, Alec Page and Eric Page, Roeland Park. There is no visitation or service scheduled at this time due to public health concerns. Inurnment at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens will be a private ceremony. The family expresses its deepest gratitude to Lakeview Village and all staff members at Centerpointe who diligently provided care and comfort for Roberta during her nine year stay. Suggestions for memorial contributions include: The , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090 and the Lakeview Village Foundation, 9100 Park St., Lenexa, KS 66215.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 17, 2020