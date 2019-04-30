Roberta F. Varner Roberta F. Varner, 79, passed away April 25, 2019. Visitation will be 5-7pm Tuesday, April 30 at Charter Funerals, 77 NE 72nd Street, Gladstone. Funeral services will be at 10:30am on Wednesday, May 1 at Bethel Baptist Church, 2415 N. Sherman, Kansas City, Kansas, with burial in Floral Hills Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Humane Society of KCK or to the Gospel Mission Baptist Church Building Fund. Roberta was born June 14, 1939 in KCMO to Henry and Erma (Argabright) Varner. She was a graduate of East High School. Following high school, Roberta served in the Brethren Volunteer Service, after which she attended and received her Bachelor's Degree from McPherson College. She then spent two and a half years in Brazil with the Peace Corp before furthering her education at Kansas State University, where she received her Master's Degree in Textiles. Roberta taught Family and Consumer Sciences at Wyandotte High School in KCK for 35 years. She was a member of Gospel Mission Baptist Church. Roberta was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Varner; and her brother-in-law, Joe Padilla. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Padilla of KCMO; nieces, Michelle Lucero Bedwell (husband, Kenneth) of KCMO, and Roberta Bateman (husband, Adam) of Oskaloosa, KS; nephew, Bill Padilla of Grants Pass, OR; a great niece, Elizabeth Lucero; great nephews: Joseph, Harry, and Ben Bateman; an aunt, Evelyn Argabright of Topeka; other family members and friends.

Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary