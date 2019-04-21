|
Roberta Lee Tipp Roberta "Bobbi" Lee (Cort) Tipp, 72, died at home on April 17, 2019 in the loving arms of her daughter and husband. Bobbi successfully fought two different cancers, but succumbed to the effects of pulmonary fibrosis. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Ilona Tipp, her husband Lawrence Tipp, and her two sisters Rebecca Magruder and Martha Carolyn Burfeind. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A private memorial service will be held for family. For full obituary, please visit www.kccremation.com.
