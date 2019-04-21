Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri
5561 Northwest Barry Road
Kansas City, MO 64154
816-822-9888
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Tipp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta Lee Tipp

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roberta Lee Tipp Obituary
Roberta Lee Tipp Roberta "Bobbi" Lee (Cort) Tipp, 72, died at home on April 17, 2019 in the loving arms of her daughter and husband. Bobbi successfully fought two different cancers, but succumbed to the effects of pulmonary fibrosis. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Ilona Tipp, her husband Lawrence Tipp, and her two sisters Rebecca Magruder and Martha Carolyn Burfeind. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the . A private memorial service will be held for family. For full obituary, please visit www.kccremation.com.
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now