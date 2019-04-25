Kansas City Star Obituaries
Roberta Purinton

Roberta Purinton Obituary
Roberta J. (DEDRICK) Purinton With great sadness we announce the passing of Roberta Jean Purinton (DEDRICK) on April 15, 2019. Roberta was born Sept. 28, 1954 to Bob & Donna Dedrick. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Steve; and fianc‚e, Robin Eaton. Roberta is survived by niece, Natalie; great-nephew, Jourdan; and great niece, Jaylah. Funeral service 6 PM, Fri., April 26, 2019 at Abundant Harvest Church, 4840 Shawnee Drive, KCK. Visitation 4-6 PM. Graveside service 11 AM, Sat. April 27, 2019 at Maple Hill Cemetery, KCK. Memorial donations may be made to Kansas City Hospice, 10100 W. 87th St, St 200, OP, KS 66212 or F.O.E. #1100 "Patio Fund" 4726 Merriam Dr, OP, KS 66203. Arr: Kansas City Funeral Directors 913-262-6310
Published in Kansas City Star on Apr. 25, 2019
