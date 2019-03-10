Kansas City Star Obituaries
Roberta Vargas

Roberta Vargas Obituary
Roberta Vargas Roberta Vargas, 68, of Independence, MO died March 5th, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Richard Vargas; mother Alberta Wright; son Christopher Luke; daughters Wendy Watson, Joanna Danner, & Anita Gastl; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. There will be a visitation from 9-10:30am, followed by a service at 10:30 on March 11th at Crown Pointe Church in Lee's Summit, MO. A graveside service with be held at 2:00pm at the Higginsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation to St. Mary's Food Pantry in Independence, MO. Cremation Arr: Reflections 816-561-0101
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 10, 2019
