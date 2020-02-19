|
|
Roberto A. Marin Roberto A. Marin, 83, of Kansas City, KS passed away on February 17, 2020 at home with family by his side. A visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M., Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. John's Evangelist Church in Kansas City, Kansas. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 A.M. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery. Roberto was born the son of Pedro and Rosa Marin on May 29, 1936 in Tangancicuaro, Michoacan, Mexico. He is preceded in death by many brothers and sisters. He is survived by his loving wife, Delia Marin; sons, Antonio, Roberto and Conrad Marin; daughters, Maria G. Torres, Delia Marin, Martha Wolf, Maria I. Ramirez and Soledad Heras; 1 brother, 20 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Please visit Roberto's memorial website at www.maplehillfuneralhome.com
Published in Kansas City Star on Feb. 19, 2020