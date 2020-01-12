Kansas City Star Obituaries
Signature Funerals
406D E. Bannister Rd
Kansas City, MO 64131
816-214-5174
Rodney J. Sampson


1927 - 2020
Rodney J. Sampson Obituary
Rodney J. Sampson Rodney J. Sampson stepped into Eternity on January 5, 2020 at St Luke's in Kansas City. He was born in Chicago on June 10, 1927 to Joseph D. Sampson and Charlotte Garton Sampson. His school years were spent in Racine, WI. He enlisted in the Army, attended Michigan State, and headed off to boot camp. WWII ended and he was honorably discharged and relocated to Kansas City, MO, where he met and married Dorothy Chaderton. They were married 65 years with 4 sons. He finished school at Kansas City University (now UMKC) with a degree in English Language & Literature. He was an insurance underwriter with Allstate and Royal Globe Insurance. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, and his son, John. He is survived by his sons: Rodney (Rose) Sampson, Joel (Meg) Sampson, and Frank (Coco) Sampson, six grandchildren, and two great grandsons. A time of remembrance will be held later. A full tribute can be read at www.signaturefunerals.com Arr: Signature Funerals, 816-214-5174
Published in Kansas City Star on Jan. 12, 2020
