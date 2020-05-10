Rodney Lee Haynes
1950 - 2020
Rodney Lee Haynes Rodney Lee Haynes, 70, of Shawnee, KS, passed away with his family at his side on April 30, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. Rod was born April 18, 1950 in Kansas City, KS to Homer Augusta and Iona Faye Haynes. He grew up in Turner where he met and married the love of his life, Debbie. Rod was a tireless worker, working throughout the years at ANR, Payless Cashways, and Hallmark. Rod loved spending time with his family, including his three grandchildren who adored their "Gogo." He enjoyed lifting weights, working with his hands, going out to eat, and skiing and hiking in Colorado. Rod was known for his goofy sense of humor, quick wit, and sweet tooth. Rod is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debbie; his children, Brandon (Kate) Haynes, of Overland Park, and Shelly (Austin) Roeser, of Olathe; and his three grandchildren, Chloe, Carter, and Cooper. His family would like to thank the staff of Brookdale Shawnee and Hospice for the compassionate care he received at the end of his life. No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. The Amos Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Published in Kansas City Star on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
