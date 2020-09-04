Rodney Lee Jones April 14, 1953 Aug 30, 2020 Rodney Lee Jones, of Overland Park, KS, passed away peacefully at his home on August 30, 2020 with his wife, children and loved ones at his side. He was 67 years old. Rod was born in Beloit, KS to Walter and Ardis Jones. He was raised on a farm in Jewell County. The third oldest of seven children, he attended a one room schoolhouse, Pleasant Plain. The family moved to the nearby town of Glen Elder, where he completed grade school and began high school. They then moved to Effingham, KS where Rod graduated high school from Atchison County Community High School in 1971. Throughout high school, Rod excelled in all sports football, baseball, basketball, and track. He went on to play football at Hutchinson Community College, but later transferred to Kansas State University, where he received his degree in Business Accounting and Agriculture. Although Rod was always a country boy at heart, he made his transition to the "big city" after college and through his network of friends, met the love of his life, Michelle. They were married in August of 1987 and had two children: Callie Michelle and Samuel Lee, both currently residing in the Kansas City area. Rod was successful in so many aspects of his life, but being a husband and father were ultimately his two proudest roles. Rod's professional career began in Accounting, which eventually led him to the Commercial Real Estate industry where his "numbers guy" background helped him discover his passion for Investment Brokerage. He spent over 20 years with Colliers International and made his mark as one of the most well respected, top office brokers in the KC Metro. Rod's love of hunting, farming and sports created his ideal balance of work and play. He never missed an opportunity to go back home to hunt pheasant or quail and help his cousins with annual summer wheat harvest. Rod regularly attended K-State games and spent many summer nights at Kauffman Stadium watching his beloved Royals. Rod is survived by his wife of 33 years, Michelle; their loving children; son Sam, daughter Callie (John) and grandson Patrick, mother Ardis and his siblings Danny (Carolyn), Janis (Russel), Bryan (Sherry), Julie (Fred), John (Rachelle) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Rod was preceded in death by his father, Walter, sister Janelle, and niece Lara. Due to the current restrictions and ongoing pandemic, an intimate memorial service was held amongst close family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
to assist in funding for dementia and Alzhemier's research.