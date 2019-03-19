Rodney McAdams Rodney Deuel McAdams, 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 10th, 2019, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 47 years; his sons Shane, Casey, and Jonathan; his brothers, Michael and Greg; granddaughters Gladys and Winifred; nieces and nephews: Bethany, Emerald, Shelby, Jamie, Calvin, and Mindy. He is pre-deceased by his mother and father, Marjorie and Robert, and his brother Doug. Rod was born on July 17, 1947 in Manhattan, Kansas, and grew up in the surrounding areas, graduating from Salina High School in 1966. He completed his BA at the Kansas State Teachers College in 1973 and his MA from the University of Akron in 1975. During this time, he also started a family, marrying his wife Linda and having three sons. For the next decade or so, he started and nurtured several small businesses across the U.S., finally returning to his roots in Kansas in 1987. There he completed his Ph.D.in American Studies and began what would become a long teaching career. Although Rod was extremely well-versed on countless topics in American history, his specialty was the history of medicine and health care, a subject on which he taught first at KU then at Georgia Southern University in Savannah. He was a dedicated educator who touched many students lives. Rod was a dynamo with endless wit and charisma. He loved sports, public radio, efficient bathroom hand dryers, and prided himself with living life spending the least amount of money possible. A walking encyclopedia and local trivia champion, he was an impossibly wonderful conversationalist with a sharp and curious mind. During KU basketball games, Rod could be found coaching from the sofa and yelling at the television. Rock chalk. Rod will be deeply missed always and forever.

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary