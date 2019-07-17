Rodney P. Maag Rodney Maag, 67, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away peacefully July 15 after a brief illness, with his wife of 38 years, Sandra, at his side. Suffering has ended, sorrow remains. Rodney was born to Arlie and Joan (Rethemeyer) Maag in St. Joseph, MO. At age 5, his family moved to Kansas City, where he would spend the majority of his life. After graduating from Oak Park High School, Rodney worked at Union Pacific Railroad as a train dispatcher, a career that enabled him to provide for his family for the next 40 years. He retired in 2011. In his later years, Rodney enjoyed fishing, boating, his dogs and volunteering for North Kansas City Hospital's Meals on Wheels. He was a loving son, husband and father, and especially treasured his time with his two grandchildren, Connor and Cassidy, as they treasured their time with him. Rodney was preceded in death by his father, Arlie. Survivors include his wife, Sandra; son Jonathon of Kansas City, Mo.; mother, Joan Maag, of Smithville; sister Rhonda Fees (Mark) of Rocky Mount, Mo.; grandchildren Connor and Cassidy Maag of Kansas City; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Northland Animal Welfare Society (NAWS) or Soroptimist International Kansas City Northland. Visitation will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, July 19, followed by a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. at LifeBridge Baptist Church, 3710 N Holmes St., Kansas City, Mo. Family and friends are invited to stay for dinner after the service at the church.



Published in Kansas City Star on July 17, 2019