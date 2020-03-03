Kansas City Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
(913) 642-3565
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:30 PM
Community Covenant Church
Lenexa, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger A. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger A. Jones Obituary
Roger A. Jones Roger was called home peacefully at home Friday February 28, 2020 with family by his side. His 83 years in this life was treated as an adventure and he took private joy in always reaching out to those in need when their paths crossed. Celebration of life service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Community Covenant Church at 2:30 p.m. in Lenexa, KS. His commitment to and faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was a sustaining force in his life. He was a self taught bible scholar, an energetic Sunday School leader, and a sought-after speaker to Christian Business organizations. He was a member of Indian Hills Country Club for over 35 years and his passion for golf was second to none. He treasured his many friendships from that association. He mentored many junior golfers, both on and off the course. His love for kids exuded from his interest in their development. He was active in fundraising and leadership positions relating to non-profit, faith-based groups in Olathe, throughout Johnson County and beyond. He was an active member of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce, serving as President in 1968. His rewarding business career included extensive tenures in the automobile, banking and real estate industries. Roger and his former wife of 37 years, Sherry Lowry, traveled the world with the Kansas Motor Car Dealers Association and shared a good life together while doing so. He was one of four sons of Charles A. Jones and Virginia Ott Jones and was raised in Leawood, KS. He was an Eagle Scout and those values helped shape his integrity and character. He attended Shawnee Mission [North] High School, KU and was a member of Delta Tau Delta. The only thing he loved more than kids and a funny story is the Kansas Jayhawks. He had more stories and tales than hair. He never met a stranger. His wisdom came from life experiences and he took stock in every lesson good and bad. He is survived by his children: Greg A. Jones and Stacey J. League; grandchildren Austin and Hunter League; his brother Kevin "KC" Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. His children request that in lieu of flowers, donations in his honor be made to in Memphis, TN.
logo

Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Delivery Details:
McGilley & Hoge Johnson County Memorial Chapel
8024 Santa Fe Drive
Overland Park, KS 66204
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -