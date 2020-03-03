|
|
Roger A. Jones Roger was called home peacefully at home Friday February 28, 2020 with family by his side. His 83 years in this life was treated as an adventure and he took private joy in always reaching out to those in need when their paths crossed. Celebration of life service will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Community Covenant Church at 2:30 p.m. in Lenexa, KS. His commitment to and faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ was a sustaining force in his life. He was a self taught bible scholar, an energetic Sunday School leader, and a sought-after speaker to Christian Business organizations. He was a member of Indian Hills Country Club for over 35 years and his passion for golf was second to none. He treasured his many friendships from that association. He mentored many junior golfers, both on and off the course. His love for kids exuded from his interest in their development. He was active in fundraising and leadership positions relating to non-profit, faith-based groups in Olathe, throughout Johnson County and beyond. He was an active member of the Olathe Chamber of Commerce, serving as President in 1968. His rewarding business career included extensive tenures in the automobile, banking and real estate industries. Roger and his former wife of 37 years, Sherry Lowry, traveled the world with the Kansas Motor Car Dealers Association and shared a good life together while doing so. He was one of four sons of Charles A. Jones and Virginia Ott Jones and was raised in Leawood, KS. He was an Eagle Scout and those values helped shape his integrity and character. He attended Shawnee Mission [North] High School, KU and was a member of Delta Tau Delta. The only thing he loved more than kids and a funny story is the Kansas Jayhawks. He had more stories and tales than hair. He never met a stranger. His wisdom came from life experiences and he took stock in every lesson good and bad. He is survived by his children: Greg A. Jones and Stacey J. League; grandchildren Austin and Hunter League; his brother Kevin "KC" Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews. His children request that in lieu of flowers, donations in his honor be made to in Memphis, TN.
Published in Kansas City Star on Mar. 3, 2020