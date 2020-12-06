Roger David Ornduff
November 28, 2020
Overland Park, Kansas - Roger Ornduff, 85, passed away peacefully in his apartment at Stratford Commons Memory Care. Roger was born on April 21, 1935 in Kansas City, Missouri to Margaret and Donald Ornduff.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Margaret. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Janet Sue (Spaid) Ornduff. They were childhood friends, and both attended Southwest High School and the University of Missouri, Columbia, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity.
In addition, Roger is survived by his brother, Keith Ornduff, and three children: Carolyn Rittenhour (Terry), of Centertown, Missouri, Steven Ornduff (Maggie), of Hilton Head, South Carolina, and David Ornduff (Lynne), of Overland Park, Kansas. Also, six grandchildren: Kevin Ornduff (Ashley), of Kansas City, Jennifer Rittenhour, of Coralville, Iowa, Matthew Ornduff (Kristin), of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, Hailey Ornduff, of New York City, Chris Rittenhour, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kristen Ornduff, of Overland Park, Kansas.
After graduating from the University of Missouri in 1957, Roger served in the U.S. Army for three years before moving to Kansas City, Missouri. He worked for The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for several years and spent the majority of his professional life with PPG Industries, retiring early at 57. After retirement Roger and Janet moved to the Lake of the Ozarks near Laurie, Missouri.
Roger was an avid outdoorsman and lived life to the fullest, and along with Janet, maintained close friends from Southwest High School and Mizzou throughout their lives. The past 35-years were filled with fishing and tending to his wildflower garden at Lake of the Ozarks, travelling and holidays to visit family, winters in Anna Maria Island with friends, travelling the world with friends, and especially Roger's main passion, summers in Montana fly fishing on the Madison River.
The family will have a private ceremony to celebrate Roger's life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Roger's name to the Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation at mochf.org
