Obituary Condolences Flowers Roger Jennings Davis Roger Davis, 97, passed away peacefully with his three children and eldest grandson by his side on March 17th, 2019 in Durham, NC. Roger was born to Clyde Harold Davis and Mona Estella Sagaser Davis on October 7, 1921 in New Boston, MO. Roger was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Billie Jean Lingenfelter, his eldest granddaughter, Lyric Benson, and his sister Patricia Davis. After graduating from Bevier, MO High School, Roger worked throughout the southwest on Telephone Central Office installations with the Western Electric Co. He volunteered for the US Army in 1943, and was inducted at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas shortly thereafter. He was assigned to the 573rd Signal Aircraft Warning Battalion B Company in 1944. His military service with early RADAR technology took him throughout Europe. Following the war, Roger studied Electrical Engineering on the GI Bill at the University of Missouri in Colombia, where he met Jean. Roger began work at Black & Veatch Consulting Engineers were he later rose to Executive VP of Black & Veatch International. His job would take him and his family on travels throughout the world. He designed, constructed, and managed electrical distribution projects in Asia, South America and the Middle East. After his retirement in the early 1980's, Roger and Jean moved to Beaufort, North Carolina where they shared many productive years. Always active and happiest when outdoors, Roger found great enjoyment working as a volunteer at the NC Maritime Museum and leading wildlife tours to Carrot Island. He enjoyed hiking, fishing and collecting fossils and rare stamps. Roger was always ready for the next adventure and up to the task of getting things done. His zest for life, his tireless optimism, his kindness and strength of character will be greatly missed. Roger is survived by his children Deborah (Gregory) of Bentonville, AR; Bradford (Debra) of Durham, NC; and Amanda Davis of Silver Spring, MD; his grandsons Ethan Merrell of Bella Vista, AR, Ryan Davis of Burlingame, CA, and Emerson Hemley of Silver Spring, MD; granddaughters Cara Davis of Raleigh, NC and Joy Janicke of Bentonville AR, and his brother Jerry Davis of Little Rock, AR. Friends and family gathered for remembrances at Seasons at Southpoint.

