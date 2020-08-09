Roger Francis Blessing Jr. Roger Francis Blessing, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 6th at Lakeview Village in Lenexa KS. His legacy includes many buildings designed as cofounder of Horner and Blessing Architects and many civic contributions. He always strove to "leave the woodpile higher than you found it" as a volunteer and leader in organizations including the Lake Quivira Country Club, the Symphony in the Flint Hills, the Lakeview Residents' Council, Scouting BSA, the Architects Institute of America, and local school boards. Roger was recognized for his contributions by the dedication of Blessing Park at Lake Quivira, as a Significant Sig by the Sigma Chi Fraternity, Volunteer-of-the-Year at the Symphony in the Flint Hills, Rotary Club Man of the Year, and by other awards. He enjoyed world travel, birding, boating and other outdoor activities, and restoring antique automobiles. Roger was born in Little Rock, AR on November 13, 1928, attended Oklahoma State University and married Jeanne Louise Shafer on November 14, 1953. His beloved wife of 63 years Jeanne predeceased him in May, 2017 but he is survived by sons Bill (Leawood KS) and Craig (Santa Fe NM), their wives Anne and Monica, four grandsons and a sister Jody Blessing Sehlin (Buffalo MN). A family memorial service will be held at a later date, but honorary gifts are welcome at the Lakeview Village Foundation, 9100 Park Street, Lenexa KS 66215 or the Lake Quivira Foundation, 550 Terrace Trail East, Lake Quivira KS 66217 or online.



